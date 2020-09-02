Gold may see buying interest at lower levels amid vague economic outlook: Kotak Securities

Ravindra Rao

COMEX gold trades moderately lower near USD 1,970/oz after a near flat close on September 1. Gold rose as high as USD 2,001.2/oz in intraday trade yesterday but recovered to end with little change. Gold rallied sharply after taking support near USD 1,900/oz level, however, the yellow metal is struggling to break past the next key level of USD 2,000/oz.

Gold rose in intraday trade yesterday as US dollar index tested new 2-year lows but a recovery in the US currency led to a correction in gold. The US dollar index managed to recover as Fed’s dovish stance was offset by signs of strength in the manufacturing sector and efforts to revive fiscal stimulus talks.

US manufacturing data released yesterday showed expansion in the sector but Markit manufacturing PMI missed estimates. Gold weakened also on weaker investor interest and consumer demand. Gold holdings with SPDR ETF fell by 0.87 ton to 1250.626 tonnes despite rising prices. Weaker consumer demand is evident from discounts in Indian and Chinese markets. However, supporting price is rising virus cases globally which may force countries to take a cautious approach towards reopening thereby hampering economic activity.

Increasing US-China tension is another challenge for the global economy which is still struggling to gain momentum.

Gold may witness choppy trade as US dollar counters signs of recovery against Fed’s dovish stance, however, we expect to see buying interest in gold at lower levels amid persisting risks to global economy and hopes of continuing stimulus measures.

Base metals on LME traded sideways to negative today after most of them ended on a positive note yesterday. On weaker note weighing on the prices is profit-taking after a recent steep run-up in prices. Also putting pressure is modest gains in the US Dollar Index along with lingering US-China tensions and surging coronavirus cases globally which in turn threatens to derail the nascent pace of recovery in global growth.

US Dollar Index trades 0.1 percent higher near 92.42 and has rebounded from fresh two year low of 91.746. Lending support to the currency is upbeat factory activity data from the US along with signs of progress on talks over further fiscal stimulus. The downside may, however, be capped amid demand optimism especially from top consumer China along with upbeat risk appetite as is evident from gains in global equity indices.

On-demand front, a recent spate of upbeat data from China along with improvement in factory data from major economies continue to fan demand outlook for base metals. In the US, data released yesterday showed that ISM Mfg. PMI for the month of August jumped to 56; the strongest headline reading since November 2018. The US data followed a sharp expansion in China’s Caixin Mfg. PMI.

Meanwhile, on the fundamental front, aluminium prices may come under pressure amid the rise in global output and signs of ample supplies in physical market. However, recent retreat in stocks at LME along with signs of improvement in demand may cap the downside. In other metals, lead, zinc and nickel all may be pressuriSed by higher stocks at LME. However, in the case of lead and zinc, the decline in stocks at SHFE warehouses shows improving demand especially from China.

In case of nickel, too, upbeat demand from China’s stainless steel sector along with worries over lower supplies from Philippines may cap the downside. Lastly, Copper prices may continue to seek support from dwindling stocks at LME along with signs of tightness in the physical market and decline in mine supplies from Chile and Peru. Copper stocks at LME fell by 1,100 tonnes yesterday to hit the lowest level since December 2005.

Meanwhile, copper production in Peru, the world’s second-largest producer, fell 2.2 percent in July, compared with the same period a year earlier, under the weight of the pandemic, which restricted mining. This follows an earlier report that suggested Chile’s copper output dropped 4.6 percent YoY in July.

The metals pack may note some decline today weighed down by profit booking and a modest rebound in US Dollar but the overall bias for most metals remains positive tracking demand optimism. Further cues may come from economic data from the US and Euro Zone along with comments by Fed officials and BOE Governor and its impact on US Dollar.

The author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​