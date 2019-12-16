'Gold may remain under pressure, easing trade war worries to whet risk appetite'

Jigar Trivedi

On a week on week basis, MCX gold moved 0.2 percent higher and Comex gold appreciated by 1 percent. The reason for underperformance at MCX is a strong rupee.

The Federal Reserve and ECB kept rates unchanged. The Fed's dot chart signalled no change in policy rates in 2020 too. However, political risk in the UK, on the back of the general election, supported the metal. A spark of geo-political risk also provided some support after North Korea condemned US secretary of state Mike Pompeo over the UN Security Council's sanctions on the country.

The US economy was doing well and looked to set to stay that way the next year, two top Fed policymakers said on December 13, remarks that suggested they were content to leave interest rates unchanged.

President Donald Trump signed off on the so-called phase-one trade deal with China, boosting appetite for risk assets. However, data showed lower than expected increase in retail sales in November, as Americans cut back on discretionary spending despite a strong labour market, with clothing stores and restaurants posting declines.

Both the headline and core readings in November missed consensus. Headline sales growth was 0.2 percent month-on-month, half the revised pace of October and short of the 0.5 percent estimate. Core sales stagnated after a 0.2 percent rise in October.

The Fed held interest rates steady (1.50 - 1.75 percent) and signalled borrowing costs will not change anytime soon, with moderate economic growth and historically low unemployment expected to persist through the 2020 presidential election year.

In the UK, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will "get Brexit done" by January 31 and then agree to a new trade deal with the European Union by the end of 2020, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Sunday.

For the second straight week, the greenback weakened. The US government recorded a $209 billion budget deficit in November, as an increase in spending on programmes like public health insurance outpaced gains in revenues, the treasury department said.

Weekly jobless claims rose to their highest level since September 2017, as unemployment numbers surged to 2,52,000.

The "phase-one" deal reached hours before new tariffs were to take effect is a definite positive for China. Reduced tariffs will give a direct lift to growth in the short term.

More importantly, this marks a boundary in the trade war, reducing uncertainties that have plagued the economy. The economic challenges China faces are far from over, though. The deal opens up space for the country to tackle domestic issues, particularly on the structural front, the key now is for China to use it.

On December 16, Markit manufacturing PMI from the US, Euro-zone, Germany and the UK will be released. The US will also release the Empire State Manufacturing Index for November.

On December 19, Bank of England and Bank of Japan will review their monetary policies. The US will release existing home sales and the Philly Fed manufacturing index for December.

A day later, the UK's GDP and the US' core PCE price index for November will be released with personal spending data for November. Hence from an economic data point of view, the week will be crucial for the bullion.

Gold traders have a decision to make. The yellow metal is coming to the end of a wedge pattern it has been in since September, a break of which will signal a decisive move higher or lower to technical traders.

Gold prices initially retreated on December 13 as risk-assets pushed higher on the US-China phase-one trade breakthrough, but rebounded to remain above November low of about $1,446 per ounce as investors waited for deal details.

We expect the yellow metal to remain under pressure since the first phase of the trade deal has been reached, the dollar is rebounding, sentiment has shifted to riskier assets and investment demand has dropped since December has begun.

(The author is Fundamental Research Analyst - Commodities at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited.)

Disclaimer

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.