'Gold may lose some of its shine as US-China trade war cools off; riskier asset classes back in focus'

Jigar Trivedi

In the week ended November 8, MCX gold depreciated 1.6 percent and Comex gold slipped 3.6 percent. The dollar strengthened from 97.1 to 98.23, rising nearly 1 percent, on the back of progress in US-China trade talks.

Trade tension between the two economies finally seems to be easing out as both countries decided to roll back tariffs on each others' goods as a part of the first phase of a trade deal.

The prospect of an agreement sent stock markets soaring to all-time highs in the US and prompted the Internation Monetary Fund to say a deal easing trade tensions between the US and China could persuade its officials to positively revise forecasts for global growth next year.

US ISM non-manufacturing PMI for October increased to 54.7 versus the forecast of 53.5 and 52.6 a month ago. The dollar rebounded and gold nosedived as better-than-expected non-manufacturing data eased some fears of recession.

According to World Gold Council, demand for gold jewellery, bars and coins fell sharply in the third quarter. Jewellery demand fell 16 percent to 460.9 tonnes in Q3CY19 from 546.2 tonnes Q3CY18, its lowest level since 2010.

While investment in gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) rocketed. Investment demand rose 110 percent YoY to reach 408.6 tonnes in Q3CY19 from 194.4 tonnes in Q3CY18. India's gold imports in October fell a third from a year earlier, dropping for the fourth straight month as near record-high prices dampened festive buying in the world's second-biggest consumer of the metal. India imported 38 tonnes of gold in October, down 33 percent from 57 tonnes a year earlier.

Gold may lose some of its shine this week since sentiment has turned positive for the riskier asset classes with US & China progressing slowly but in a constructive manner. We have had a lot of optimism on the trade front, a lot of news on potential rollback on tariffs and the China deal, which had been the major headwind for growth throughout the last year. Tariffs could be lifted amid the US-China trade deal if an agreement is reached, a White House spokeswoman said, giving no further details.

We are seeing a rally in risk markets, dollar surge and equities reaching an all-time high. There had been a portion of long positions built up in the last few months and we are starting to see those liquidating. There might be a limited downside as uncertainty about the trade talks still hover with US President Donald Trump telling reporters that he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on China.

From an economic data point of view, UK's Q3 GDP, US' CPI and Fed's Powell's testimony, Germany & Euro-zone Q3 GDP and lastly US industrial production, retail sales, Empire State manufacturing index for October will be releasing.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.44 percent to 901.19 tonnes on Friday from Thursday's 914.38 tonnes. The bottom line is the Fed's decision to hold back on further cuts until the economy takes a downturn weighed on the bullion.

