Gold may continue to remain choppy amid rising virus cases, US-China tensions: Kotak Securities

Ravindra Rao

Comex gold was trading marginally higher near $1,940/oz on August 25 after declining 0.4 percent the previous day.

After the sharp volatility of the past few days, gold is consolidating above $1,900.Market players are also gearing up for major events this week including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments on the US economy and monetary policy and America’s GDP growth estimates.

Weighing on price is the strength in the equity market, a stable dollar, a lack of fresh investor buying and weaker consumer demand.

The US and global equity market edged up amid signs of progress in COVID-19 treatment. The risk sentiment also improved on hopes of better US-China relations despite mixed economic data and rising virus cases globally.

The US Chicago Fed Nat activity index released on August 24 showed a drop in regional economic activity, a day after better than expected manufacturing and services PMI data.

The dollar index is holding above recent lows as market players await more clarity on Fed’s monetary policy stance, however, the impasse on a new fiscal stimulus continues to limit the upside.

Gold holdings with SPDR ETF were unchanged for a fifth day at 1,252.375 tonnes. ETF investors have moved to the sidelines amid a lack of clarity on price direction.

Gold may continue to witness choppy trade as the dollar struggles for direction but buying interest may emerge at lower levels amid continuing challenges in the form of rising virus cases and US-China tensions.

Base metals on LME traded sideways to higher after ending on a high the previous day. The metals pack is witnessing choppy movement amid mixed cues on the macro front.

On a positive note, lending support to the price is upbeat risk appetite as is evident from gains in global equity indices amid progress on virus vaccination and treatment front.

On US-China front, sentiments have improved after both the nations said that top trade representatives held constructive talks over the future of the Phase 1 trade deal, Reuters reported.

Prices may further seek support from demand optimism amid the recent spate of upbeat economic data from top consumer China along with signs of continuing improvement in factory activity across Europe and the US. However, capping the upside is the recent stability in the dollar index.

The currency is seeking support from short-covering ahead of Powell’s speech on August 27 along with a modest rise in US bond yields.

The gains may remain capped amid easing safe-haven demand and the political wrangling in the US over additional stimulus. A steady rise in global infections along with worries over a second wave in few Asian and European nations, which may impact economic recovery, is capping the upside.

On the fundamental front, copper may continue to seek support from dwindling stocks at LME warehouses and signs of tightness in the physical market as seen from widening backwardation between LME cash to three-month.

Copper stocks at LME slipped below the 100,000 level for the first time since 2007. Prices may also seek support from possible supply disruption after more than a thousand mine workers in Indonesia blocked access to the huge Grasberg gold and copper mine on August 24 to protest against the coronavirus lockdown policy, Reuters reported.

Lead and zinc may seek support from lower stocks at SHFE and the latest report from ILZSG that showed that the refined metal surplus narrowed in June as compared to May.

However, higher stocks at LME may cap the upside. Both zinc and lead stock hovered near September 2018 high at LME warehouse.

Nickel may seek support from a decline in ore output from the Philippines along with upbeat demand from China’s stainless steel sector. Higher stocks at both LME and SHFE warehouses may cap the upside.

The metals pack is likely to witness choppy trade during the day amid mixed cues but overall bias may be positive, tracking upbeat risk appetite and demand optimism. Further cues may come in from economic data from the US and the Euro Zone and its impact on the dollar.

The focus will continue to be on virus-related development, the US-China ties, talks around the new US stimulus and its impact on the dollar as well as the global sentiment.

(The author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​