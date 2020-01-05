Gold marks the best year since 2010, will the rally continue?

Ravindra Rao

Gold in the international market rose over 18 percent in 2019 marking its biggest gain since 2010. Gold prices rallied sharply last year as global economic concerns forced central banks to undertake monetary easing measures, while ETFs saw sharp inflows.

The Fed cut interest rates thrice in 2019 to safeguard the US economy against a slowdown in manufacturing activity, and increasing risks from the US-China trade conflict. The European central bank cut its deposit rates further into negative territory, and started an indefinite monthly bond purchases to support the economy. Brazil and India cut their interest rates multiple times to boost growth.

ETF buying has been a major force behind gold’s rally last year. Global ETF’s saw an inflow of about 295 tonnes in 2019, and holdings stood at 2308.6 tonnes at the end of the year. Funds invested in the metal as trade issues threatened global economic growth.

Other factors that supported gold in 2019 was robust central bank buying and increased geopolitical tensions. Tensions in the Middle East rose after an attack on Saudi oil facilities, and multiple incidents in the region involving Iran. Adding to geopolitical uncertainty were anti-government protests in Hong Kong and many other countries. The Brexit drama also kept market players on their tenterhooks.

The year 2019 is past us, and the new year looks promising, but there are certain challenges. Global growth concerns, the loose monetary policy stance of major central banks, and geopolitical tensions give enough reason to remain invested in the metal.

However, some of the challenges are the persistent strength in US equity market, and US-China efforts to resolve their trade issue. US DJIA index rose over 22 percent last year, and set fresh record high levels. The outlook for US equity market remains firm, given the optimism about the economy and Fed’s stance to keep interest rate low. However, market players are growing increasing wary of the incessant gains.

Trade-related concerns have eased as US and China are working towards signing phase-one of trade deal. While this is a step forward, there are larger issues at stake that may take months to iron out.

On the whole, gold has enough ammunition to continue with the upward momentum seen last year. However, a substantial rise may come in only if we have a fresh crisis on the trade or geopolitical front.

The Author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.