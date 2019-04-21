App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold loses its luster; to remain weak in short-term

Low volatility, rising bond yields, and a stronger US dollar are weighing on gold prices, the precious metal has still managed to hold critical support.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Pritam Kumar Patnaik

Gold came under pressure after an upbeat macroeconomic data emerging out of China, which tapered off concerns of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy, thereby denting the safe haven demand for gold and boosting the risk appetite.

Last week, gold prices shaved off close to $17 in the international markets and now looks to record its lowest weekly close since the end of December 2018, near $1,275 an ounce.

The US Dollar index too recovered last week's losses with major European currencies coming under heavy selling pressure in the second half of the week. The greenback gained traction and is now expected to close above 97.30. US economic data like the Chicago Fed's National Activity Index and existing home sales data will set the tone for the currency in the coming week.

Low volatility, rising bond yields, and a stronger US dollar are weighing on gold prices, the precious metal has still managed to hold critical support.

The $1,275 level will be closely watched as this represents an important retracement level from the August 2018 lows to February 2019 highs. If this level were to break, the precious metal could see the levels of $1,260 an ounce. Thus, in the short term, we expect the gold prices to remain under pressure, which will provide an opportunity to average positions for long term investments, as the long term outlook remains positive.

Domestically, MCX Gold June has been under pressure from last few weeks on back of weakness witnessed in international gold prices. International prices are still trading with weak bias which is negative for domestic gold.

Moreover, rupee volatility is also keeping gold on the edge. On the daily chart, in the last five sessions it has been failing to give close above prior bars high. So as long as this continues, the trend will remain on downside. For next week, the Rs 31,465 per 10 gram will act as important resistance.

Strategy for MCX Gold June contract for the next week is to sell in the range of 31,500-31,550 with a stop loss at 31,700 and target of 31,200.

(The author is Head Commodities, Reliance Commodities)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 09:40 am

tags #Commodities #Gold #gold price

