you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold likely to stay bullish amid political risk in UK

Upside in gold may get capped as both Washington and Beijing look optimistic for a trade deal.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Jigar Trivedi

In the holiday shortened week, MCX gold appreciated by 0.4 percent and Comex gold went up by 0.35 percent. The dollar weakened sharply after US posted weak set of economic data. S&P Housing Price Index in August came at 2 percent versus forecast of 2.1 percent, against 2 percent a month ago. Consumer confidence faltered in October to 125.9 versus 128 expectations and 126.3 previous month. US grew at 1.9 percent in the third quarter, down slightly from the 2 percent pace in the second quarter.

More importantly, Core PCE in Personal Consumption & Expenditure for September came at 1.7 percent against 1.8 percent a month ago. Federal Reserve watches this number as an official inflation number, which has failed to stay well above 2 percent target. Chicago PMI faltered to 43.2 in October against 48.4 expectation and 47.1 in September. According to the ISM, US manufacturing contracted for the third straight month (48.3 versus 48.9 forecast against 47.8 a month ago). The US Federal Reserve lowered its policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a target range of 1.50 percent to 1.75 percent. Fed signalled there would be no further reductions unless the economy takes a turn for the worse.

Safe haven buying emerged as Chile's decision to cancel the November 16-17 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit disrupted plans for the US and China to sign a interim trade deal. However, US President Donald Trump said the two countries would soon announce a new site to sign a "Phase One" trade agreement. US non-farm payrolls rose by 1,28,000 in October, exceeding the estimates of 78,000 but came way below last month reading of 1,80,000. The unemployment rate ticked slightly higher to 3.6 percent from 3.5 percent, still near the lowest in 50 years. Finally, traders were worried as Chile cancelled APEC summit due to mass protest, where the US & China were suppose to meet and sign the first phase of the trade deal nonetheless; Washington has said they will sign the deal. Hence the sentiment was bullish in the yellow metal.

Going ahead, gold may stay supportive amid ongoing political turmoil in the UK. But upside may get capped as both Washington and Beijing look optimistic for a trade deal. China has said there is consensus on principles and US said they would sign deal this month itself although Chile has cancelled summit. But the venue is yet to be finalised, till then, the yellow metal would be a safe bet. A political risk in the UK has already encouraged traders to park money in the safe assets like gold. According to many political experts, Boris Johnson's election gamble could cost him everything including Brexit deal. So we expect fresh inflows into gold backed ETFs would continue.

From economic data point of view, on Monday Germany and Euro-zone are going to release manufacturing PMI which is already in contraction zone. Further contraction would trigger safe haven buying in the yellow metal. Tuesday US will release monthly export import data and traders would closely watch for trade data with China since almost 18 months long trade war has impacted US' cross border trade significantly. US will release factory orders & ISM non-manufacturing PMI for October. Thursday Bank of England would review its monetary policy along with Governor Mike Carney's speech. Lastly, Friday, US will release Michigan consumer confidence for November. Hence from data point of view, the week will be critical for the yellow metal. Overall, gold is likely to stay bullish on account of political risk, investment inflows, central bank buying and economic data in the next week.

(The author is Fundamental Research Analyst - Commodities at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 10:43 am

tags #Commodities #Expert Columns

