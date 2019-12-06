'Gold likely to remain under pressure as long as there is hope of US-China trade deal'

Ravindra Rao

The US and China have kept market players guessing whether a deal will happen soon or not and this is evident from all asset classes, especially gold which has been bound in a range.

For days, gold consolidated in a broad range of $1,450-1,480 an ounce as conflicting signals from the US and China kept market players on their toes. We saw a break past the coveted $1,480 per ounce level earlier this week as President Donald Trump raised the prospect of delay in a deal till the November 2020 US presidential election.

However, gold shed some of the gains as hopes of an imminent trade deal remained. After hinting at a delay, Trump a day later said discussions with China were going very well.

Additionally, Bloomberg reported that the US and China were moving closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs that would be rolled back in an initial trade deal and that the US expected an agreement to be completed before the next tranche of American tariffs kick in on December 15.

The market is reacting to each and every statement, however, hopes of a trade deal persist as is evident from general strength in the US equity market and the weakness in gold.

The US and China still differ on various issues, while tensions have risen amid recent US legislation in support of Hong Kong protestors and law to impose sanctions on China for human rights violation of Uighurs Muslims.

Both sides, however, are under pressure to resolve the issue. Chinese economic activity has slowed down significantly and a trade deal could revive outlook to some extent. A trade deal may also improve scenario for US farmers and consumers, which will bode well for Trump ahead of elections.

Market players are now focusing on the December 15 deadline, when the new US tariffs may take effect and want to see some form of an agreement before that. It is also likely that there is no deal by then but the new tariffs are put off.

While focus has remained on trade, gold is also pressurised by Fed's stance to keep interest rate steady amid optimism about the US economy. Investor interest also remains weak as is evident from drop in EFT holdings to September lows. Overall, gold is likely to remain under pressure till there is even a minutest possibility of a US-China trade deal.

(The author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.