Gold likely to remain choppy amid US-China tensions, virus scare: Kotak Securities

Ravindra Rao

Most commodities were trading sideways to higher in the international market on June26, tracking gains in equity indices. A firm US dollar, however, capped the upside, with Comex gold trading in a narrow range $1,770/oz after a 0.3 percent decline the previous day.

Gold turned choppy after failing to break past the $1,800 level. It continues to get support from growing challenges to the global economy and strong investor buying, however, gains in dollar and mixed trade in equity markets has limited upside.

A sharp rise in fresh cases in many US states and countries like China, South Korea and Australia has unnerved market players, fuelling concerns that policymakers may have to take new measures that could derail the nascent economic recovery.

Economic indicators from major economies point to some improvement from the slump caused by the virus outbreak but forecasts of weak growth by IMF and other agencies show that it will be months before economic activity reaches pre-COVID levels. Amid further signs of strain on economies, the Fed on June 25 said it will cap big bank dividend payments and halt share repurchases until at least the fourth quarter after its annual stress test found that several banks could get uncomfortably close to minimum capital levels due to effect of pandemic.

Adding to these challenges is increased US-China tensions and US-EU trade dispute.

The US Senate passed a bill on June 25 that would sanction Chinese officials and businesses that violate Hong Kong’s independence, a Reuters report said.

Concerns about global economies and geopolitical issues have also increased dollar’s safe-haven appeal and this has pressurised commodities at large.

ETF outflow also show some profit-taking by investors. Gold holdings with SPDR ETF fell by 1.46 tonne to 1175.39 tonne, first decline since June 9. Holdings with the fund had hit the April 2013 high a day earlier.

Gold may witness choppy trade as market players assess virus risks as well as US-China tensions, however, general bias may be on the upside on safe-haven buying.

NYMEX crude was trading up nearly 1 percent at around $ 39 per barrel after a 1.9 percent gain the previous day. Crude fell to $37 in the intraday trade on June 25 but recovered to end higher.

Crude benefitted from stability in equity markets after a sell-off earlier in the week. US DJIA index rose 1.2 percent after a 2.7 percent decline a day earlier.

The mixed trade shows lack of direction in the market as players countered pickup in economic recovery, stimulus measures by central banks and governments and continuing efforts to ease restrictions against sharp resurgence in virus cases and downbeat growth forecasts.

Indicators show that economic activity is picking up from the slump caused by virus outbreak but it will take time to reach pre-COVID levels.

The US economic data released on June 25 was mixed. Q1 GDP contraction was confirmed at 5 percent, durable goods orders rose more than expected while drop in jobless claims was lower than the forecast.

Crude is gaining support from signs of pick up in fuel demand as virus-related restrictions are eased. Congestion in Shanghai in the past few weeks was higher than in the same period last year, while in Moscow, traffic was back to last year's levels, Reuters said. However, weighing on crude prices are record high US stocks and concerns that higher prices may incentivise producers to restart some production.

A survey of executives of top US oil and gas producing region by the Dallas Fed found more than a third of executives who cut production expect to resume some output by the end of June and another 20 percent would reverse shut-ins in July.

Crude may witness choppy trade along with equity markets but general bias may be on the downside as increasing virus spread threatens demand.

The author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.