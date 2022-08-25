English
    Gold inches higher as US dollar softens ahead of Jerome Powell speech

    Reuters
    August 25, 2022 / 07:21 AM IST

    Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as the dollar slipped, while investors looked forward to a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium for clues on interest rate hikes and the health of the economy.

    FUNDAMENTALS

    * Spot gold was 0.1% higher at $1,753.01 per ounce, as of 0110 GMT.

    * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,766.

    * The dollar ticked 0.2% lower, making gold less expensive for buyers holding other currencies, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields held near multi-week highs hit in the previous session. [USD/] [US/]

    * Investors are bracing for the Fed to double down on its commitment to crushing inflation, and expect Powell at the annual central bank gathering in Wyoming this week to deliver an aggressive tightening message and dash hopes for a rate cut next year.

    * Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar.

    * New orders for U.S.-manufactured capital goods increased in July, but the pace slowed from the prior month, while solid gains in shipments were also recorded in another sign that the economy continues to grow at a slow pace and was not in recession.

    * Spot silver eased 0.2% to $19.13 per ounce, platinum inched down 0.1% to $876.16, and palladium rose 0.5% to $2,044.19.

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

    0600 Germany GDP Detailed QQ SA, YY NSA Q2

    0645 France Business Climate Mfg, Overall Aug

    0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Aug

    0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New Aug

    0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New Aug

    1000 France Unemp Class-A SA July

    1230 US GDP 2nd Estimate Q2

    1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly
    Reuters
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold #Jerome Powell #US dollar
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 07:21 am
