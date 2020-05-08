App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 11:11 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold hovers near two-week high ahead of US jobs data

Lower interest rates would further weigh on bond yields and boost demand for non-yielding bullion, which hit a near two-week peak in the last session.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Gold on Friday was hovering near a two-week high hit in the previous session as investors awaited the U.S. jobs report to gauge the health of the economy after grim economic indicators raised the prospects of more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Lower interest rates would further weigh on bond yields and boost demand for non-yielding bullion, which hit a near two-week peak in the last session.

Spot gold was steady at $1,715.23 per ounce, as of 0315 GMT, having hit its highest since April 27 at $1,721.76 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures added 0.1% to $1,727.

Close

The metal gained about 2% on Thursday on the back of bleak U.S. economic data, which along with uncertainties over global economic recovery and U.S.-China relations, lifted bullion higher by about 0.9% so far this week.

related news

"Gold is still bouncing around in the $1,650 to $1,750 an ounce range of the last month or so. Serious investors interest should not be piqued until gold comprehensively challenges either of those levels," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Millions more Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, with the total number of people who have filed claims since March 21 rising to about 33.5 million, data showed on Thursday.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, due at 1230 GMT, is forecast to have plunged by a historic 22 million in April, which would blow away the record dive seen during the 2007-2009 recession.

"Funds futures fell overnight, signalling lower rates ahead that fed through to the U.S. dollar, which saw profit taking on longs overnight," said Halley, adding that this created a positive environment for gold.

The dollar index turned negative, while the U.S. Treasury yields fell from three-week highs, with the two-year yields dropping to record lows.

Financial markets began pricing in a negative U.S. interest rate environment for the first time on Thursday, while the Bank of England kept the door open on Thursday for more stimulus next month.

Central banks around the world have slashed interest rates over the past few months and unveiled unprecedented amounts of stimulus to help soften the blow to the world economy from the pandemic.

Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures because it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Elsewhere, palladium jumped 1.8% to $1,889.57 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $768.37.

Silver fell 0.8% to $15.38 per ounce, after rising to a three-week peak in the previous session.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 10:58 am

tags #Commodities #Gold #US Federal Reserve #US jobs

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Aarogya Setu promoting ‘illegal’ e-pharmacies, says Swadeshi Jagran Manch while seeking PM Modi’s attention

Aarogya Setu promoting ‘illegal’ e-pharmacies, says Swadeshi Jagran Manch while seeking PM Modi’s attention

Coronavirus crisis | Startups now offer more ESOPs to compensate for pay cuts: Report

Coronavirus crisis | Startups now offer more ESOPs to compensate for pay cuts: Report

Coronavirus crisis | Construction work resumes in over 200 projects in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon

Coronavirus crisis | Construction work resumes in over 200 projects in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.