App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 12:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold hovers near eight-year high as second coronavirus wave fears mount

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,769.76 per ounce as of 0234 GMT after touching $1,773, its highest level since October 2012 in early Asian trade.

Reuters

Gold prices climbed to its highest level in nearly eight years on Wednesday, as demand for the safe-haven asset was boosted by worries over a surge in coronavirus infections and hopes of more stimulus measures to combat the economic blow.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,769.76 per ounce as of 0234 GMT after touching $1,773, its highest level since October 2012 in early Asian trade.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,785.80.

Close

"The fears of second wave cases particularly in the U.S., and also in Latin America is driving concerns about sustained weakness in the economic recovery and that's certainly supporting safe-haven assets like gold," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.

related news

"Continued support that central banks are likely to provide to the market with bond purchasing programmes and monetary easing will clearly keep the rates low for the foreseeable future."

Central banks across the globe have taken aggressive stimulus measures and kept interest rates low helping gold prices surge more than 16% this year, as the precious metal is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the next stimulus bill will focus on getting people back to work quickly and that he would consider a further delay of the tax filing deadline.

Several U.S. states reported record infections and the death toll in Latin America passed 100,000 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally.

The New York Times reported the European Union is prepared to bar U.S. travellers because of the surge of cases in the country, putting it in the same category as Brazil and Russia.

Also helping gold's appeal, the dollar index hovered near a more than one-week low.

Elsewhere, palladium edged up 0.1% to $1,926.06 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.4% to $825.59 and silver fell 0.4% to $17.89.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:30 am

tags #Commodities #coronavirus #Gold #silver #Spot gold #video

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Regular passenger train services may not resume until mid-August

Coronavirus impact | Regular passenger train services may not resume until mid-August

CBSE Class 12 board exam update: SC adjourns decision on cancellation of pending exams to June 25

CBSE Class 12 board exam update: SC adjourns decision on cancellation of pending exams to June 25

India COVID-19 update | Over 14,000 cases for fifth day in a row; around 56.71% patients recovered so far

India COVID-19 update | Over 14,000 cases for fifth day in a row; around 56.71% patients recovered so far

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.