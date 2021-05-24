MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Gold hovers near 4-1/2-month high on tepid dollar, inflation jitters

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,883.21 per ounce by 0301 GMT. Last week, gold prices hit their highest level since Jan. 8 at $1,889.75.

Reuters
May 24, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST
Gold loans are the best option if you are looking for a short-term loan and have clarity that you will soon be able to repay it.

Gold loans are the best option if you are looking for a short-term loan and have clarity that you will soon be able to repay it.

Gold prices climbed on Monday to hover near a 4-1/2-month high, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and growing inflationary pressure, while a slide in cryptocurrencies further lifted the safe-haven metal's appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,883.21 per ounce by 0301 GMT. Last week, gold prices hit their highest level since Jan. 8 at $1,889.75.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,884.30 per ounce.

"The U.S. dollar index remain relatively weak and the manufacturing and service PMI's from the U.S. and Europe actually raised the prospect of inflation in months to come," Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX said.

"Recent slide in cryptocurrencies also boosted the appeal of gold as an alternative investment asset. Gold's upward momentum is very strong and it is likely to challenge a key psychological level at $1,900 in the days to come."

Close

Related stories

The dollar stood near its lowest levels in three months against the resurgent euro and other European currencies, making gold cheaper for other currency holders.

Rising U.S. inflationary risks have spooked markets after data showed rise in consumer prices and pick up in factory activity, lifting gold's appeal as an inflation hedge.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.6% to 1042.92 tonnes on Friday. Speculators raised their net long positions in COMEX gold in the week ended May 18.

Further contributing to gold's move, bitcoin fell 13% on Sunday, sending it down ~50% from the year's high after Beijing stepped up its efforts to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading.

The White House said on Friday it had pared down its infrastructure bill to $1.7 trillion from $2.25 trillion, but Republicans dismissed the changes as insufficient for a deal.

Elsewhere, palladium jumped 1% to $2,810.32 per ounce, silver gained 0.4% to $27.64 and platinum climbed 0.6% to $1,173.03.
Reuters
TAGS: #Commodities #Gold #inflation #US dollar
first published: May 24, 2021 09:23 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.