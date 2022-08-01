Gold hovers near 3-week high as weaker dollar supports

Representative image

Gold prices eased on Monday due to an uptick in the U.S. bond yields, although expectations around less-aggressive Federal Reserve rate-hike trajectory dented the dollar and kept bullion near a three-week high.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,760.53 per ounce, as of 0533 GMT. Bullion hovered near its highest level since July 6 at $1,767.79 scaled on Friday.

U.S. gold futures dipped 0.3% to $1,776.50 per ounce.

"USD has been on the back foot and driving gold higher. Expectations are coalescing around a rapidly slowing economy and hinting at less aggressive tightening," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Traders currently price about 31% probability that the Fed would keep its current 75 basis-point pace of rate hikes at its next meeting in September, with 69% odds for a smaller half-point increase.

Making greenback-denominated gold less expensive for other currency holders, the dollar languished near three-week lows against its rivals. [USD/]

Limiting bullion's gains, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edged off from near a four-month low. [USD/] [US/]

"Gold had its biggest weekly gain since March amid speculation that the Fed will slow the pace of interest rates rises as the US economy slows," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Focus will now be on monthly U.S. jobs report due on Friday, which could influence Fed's roadmap for fighting inflation.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.06% to 1,005.87 tonnes on Friday. [GOL/ETF]

Disappointing Chinese economic data dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.

On the technical front, spot gold may retest a support at $1,756 per ounce, as it faces a strong resistance at $1,770, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.9% to $20.13 per ounce, platinum was down 0.7% to $890.52, and palladium slipped 1.6% to $2,093.71.