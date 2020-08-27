172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|gold-holds-steady-on-softer-dollar-investors-eye-jerome-powells-speech-5761781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 09:22 AM IST

Gold holds steady on softer dollar, investors eye Jerome Powell's speech

Powell is set to speak at a virtual Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday, where he is expected to provide more insight on the U.S. central bank's strategy on inflation and monetary policy.

Reuters

Gold prices were mostly unchanged on Thursday after rising more than 1% in the previous session on a weaker U.S. dollar, as investors awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell due later in the day.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold was steady at $1,952.11 per ounce by 0037 GMT.

Close

U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,959.

related news

The dollar index fell 0.2% to a near one-week low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Powell is set to speak at a virtual Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday, where he is expected to provide more insight on the U.S. central bank's strategy on inflation and monetary policy.

Japan wants to avert another state of emergency and needs to consider more stimulus to revive the economy, the government's top spokesman said.

Republicans in the U.S. Congress are working on a narrow coronavirus stimulus bill that could be circulated to rank-and-file lawmakers as soon as this week, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks because it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.3% to 1,252.09 tonnes on Wednesday.

Asian stocks will likely climb on Thursday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied to fresh records on upbeat corporate results.

The United States on Wednesday blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted individuals it said were part of construction and military actions in the South China Sea.

Silver dropped 0.8% to $27.30 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $934.29, and palladium fell 0.6% to $2,184.69.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 09:15 am

tags #Gold #Investors #Jerome Powell #silver #Spot gold #US dollar

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.