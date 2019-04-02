App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 09:29 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold hits three-week low as easing growth woes lift equities, dollar

Spot gold was flat at $1,286.85 per ounce by 0332 GMT, after touching its lowest since March 8 at $1,285.80 earlier in the session.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gold prices slipped to a more than three-week low on Tuesday as waning global economic slowdown concerns lifted the dollar and equity markets.

Spot gold was flat at $1,286.85 per ounce by 0332 GMT, after touching its lowest since March 8 at $1,285.80 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures were down about 0.2 percent at $1,291.30 an ounce.

"Concerns we saw emerge in the past few weeks around economic growth has certainly eased and that shift (in sentiment) in the past day or two resulted in little bit of selling in gold market," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

related news

"Most of the global growth is coming from China and the (Chinese) data over the weekend eased those concerns."

Strong manufacturing data from the United States and China triggered a massive sell-off in the U.S. bond market, which in-turn lifted Asian equities to seven month highs.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against key rivals, was trading close to a three-week high posted on Monday. A stronger dollar makes gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

Following an upbeat factory activity data from China released on Sunday, a private business survey on Monday showed that the economy's manufacturing sector unexpectedly returned to growth for the first time in four months in March.

This was followed by a better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing report which showed that activity rebounded a bit more than expected in March.

Indicating investor sentiment for bullion, holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell 1.5 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day percentage decline in a month.

On the technical front, $1,275 to $1,280 an ounce level remains the key longer-term support for gold, according to an OANDA note.

Among other precious metals, spot palladium was down 0.6 percent at $1,412.16 an ounce, after rising the most since late February in the previous session.

Silver was down 0.4 percent at $15.05 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.2 percent to $849.37 an ounce.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 09:26 am

tags #Commodities #Gold andSilver #Spot gold

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Enraged by Yogi Adityanath's 'Modiji ki Sena' Comment, Ex-Navy Chief t ...

Avengers Endgame: Paul Rudd's Ant-Man Has a Special Message for His In ...

Parineeti Chopra Can't Have Enough of Sania Mirza's 'Adorable' Son, Wa ...

QUIZ | How Closely Did You Follow India's Journey During the 2011 Worl ...

World Autism Awareness Day: Autistic Children More Likely to Face Malt ...

Facebook News Feed: Social Media Giant adds ‘Why Am I Seeing This’ ...

Facebook May Hire Journalists to Curb Fake News Ahead of Lok Sabha Ele ...

Urvashi Rautela Slams Video Which Claimed Boney Kapoor Touched Her Ina ...

PUBG Mobile Prime, Prime Plus Subscriptions Go Live: Everything You Ne ...

Why the Supreme Court ruling on Sebi’s discretion to impose penalty ...

FY19 GST mop up overshoots estimates; March collections at record Rs 1 ...

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Brexit: UK parliament fails to find an alternative

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade little changed; metal, bank ...

Comfortable buying Nifty with a 1-2 year time frame, says BoB Capital

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

Asian shares rise to seven-month high on US, China manufacturing rebou ...

Taking on Left in Wayanad, rejecting AAP, bargaining with allies: Cong ...

Kiren Rijiju's attempt to rescue citizenship bill and NRC ends up mudd ...

Reserve Bank of India to cut rates for second consecutive time ahead o ...

Britain rejects Theresa May's Brexit plan again, Cabinet to hold marat ...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Super Deluxe, Majili: I'm in a space now where ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Parineeti Chopra’s ‘khala’ moment with Sania Mirza’s son is to ...

Raashi Khanna feels that punishment for sexual harassment crimes shoul ...

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Kajol reveals that her otherwise intense hu ...

Ahead of World Cup 2019, Yuvraj Singh is reminiscing 2011 win with Sac ...

Joe Russo confirms that Marvel Universe is ready to welcome an LGBTQ s ...

Ajay Devgn’s fan base will rise this year, predicts ganesha

AR Rahman's Indian Marvel Anthem reveals that the Avengers are ready t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.