    Gold hits near 2-week low as US bond yields, dollar firm

    Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,834.09 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT, its lowest since May 20. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,838.20.

    Reuters
    June 01, 2022 / 06:41 AM IST
    Gold prices hit a near two-week low on Wednesday, as rising Treasury yields and a strengthening U.S. dollar continued to sap demand for greenback-priced bullion.

    FUNDAMENTALS

    * Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,834.09 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT, its lowest since May 20. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,838.20.

    * The dollar index steadied after gaining on Tuesday, making bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]

    * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose, lowering the appeal of zero-yield gold. [US/]

    * Gold prices fell about 1% in the previous session, and recorded a second consecutive month of declines in May.

    * U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to discuss historic inflation that's draining American wallets, even as he assured the central bank chief he would have freedom from political interference.

    * Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation, but the Fed hiking short-term U.S. interest rates to fight rising costs raises the opportunity cost of holding it, as gold itself yields no interest.

    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.1% to 1,068.36 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,069.81 tonnes on Friday. [GOL/ETF]

    * Spot silver dipped 0.1% to $21.2 per ounce, and platinum fell 0.1% to $963.48, while palladium firmed 0.1% to $2,000.79.

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

    0130 Australia Real GDP QQ, YY SA Q1

    0145 China Caixin Mfg PMI Final May

    0600 UK Nationwide house price MM, YY May

    0750 France S&P Global Mfg PMI May

    0755 Germany S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI May

    0800 EU S&P Global Mfg Final PMI May

    0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI Fnl May

    0900 EU Unemployment Rate April

    1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final May

    1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI May

    1800 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

    of economic condition
    Reuters
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold #US bond yields
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 06:41 am
