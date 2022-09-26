English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Fall In Global Equities To Hurt Indian Investors?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Gold hits 2-1/2-year low as dollar stands tall

    Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,638.59 per ounce, as of 0053 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since April 2020 earlier in the session.

    Reuters
    September 26, 2022 / 07:21 AM IST

    Gold prices fell to a new 2-1/2-year low on Monday, weighed down by a sturdy dollar and prospects of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to bring down inflation.

    FUNDAMENTALS

    * Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,638.59 per ounce, as of 0053 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since April 2020 earlier in the session.

    * U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,645.8.

    * The dollar index scaled a fresh peak since 2002 buoyed by a hawkish Fed, making the greenback-priced bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]

    Close

    Related stories

    * Higher interest rates dull bullion's appeal since the metal yields no interest. Gold prices have fallen more than 20% since scaling above the key $2,000 per-ounce mark in March.

    * Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Sunday he still believes the U.S. central bank can tame inflation without substantial job losses given the economy's continued momentum.

    * A downturn in business activity across the euro zone deepened in September, according to a survey which showed the economy was likely entering a recession as consumers rein in spending amid a cost of living crisis.

    * Gold premiums in top consumer China climbed last week, helped by strong demand for bullion, while prices in India traded at a discount for the first time in four weeks due to an uptick in domestic rates.

    * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.31% to 947.23 tonnes on Friday.

    * Spot silver fell 0.8% to $18.68 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7% to $860.13, and palladium gained 0.4% to $2,076.10.

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

    0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Sep

    0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New Sep

    0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New Sep

    0535 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to deliver

    speech, meet business leaders in Osaka

    1300 Introductory statement by ECB President Christine

    Lagarde at the hearing before the Committee on Economic and

    Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament in Brussels
    Reuters
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold #US dollar
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 07:21 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.