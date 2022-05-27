English
    Gold heads for small weekly rise as dollar weakens

    Reuters
    May 27, 2022 / 06:58 AM IST

    Gold was little changed on Friday, but the metal was on track for a second weekly gain following a retreat in the U.S. dollar from 20-year highs.

    FUNDAMENTALS

    * Spot gold held its ground at $1,848.59 per ounce, as of 0102 GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,846.70. For the week so far, bullion is up 0.2%.

    * Gold prices slipped on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening plan dimmed the metal's appeal, with additional pressure from a rebound in equities. [MKTS/GLOB]

    * Minutes of the Fed's May 3-4 policy meeting released on Wednesday highlighted, as the market expected, that most participants favouring additional 50 basis point rate hikes at the June and July meetings.

    * Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing.

    * The dollar index steadied after a drop in the previous session, and was set for a second straight weekly decline, making bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]

    * U.S. Treasury yields were subdued after the benchmark 10-year note hit a fresh six-week low, with inflation fears continuing to dissipate as economic data and corporate announcements point to slower growth. [US/]

    * Spot silver dipped 0.2% to $21.95 per ounce, and has gained about 0.9% so far this week.

    * Platinum was nearly flat at $950.28, and has slipped 0.5% this week.

    * Palladium dipped 0.2% to $2,006.47, and was set for a weekly gain of about 2.2%, its most since early April.



    Reuters
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold #US #US dollar
    first published: May 27, 2022 06:58 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.