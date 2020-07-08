Gold glitters! Profit booking derails bull rally; what should investors do on Thursday morning?

Gold futures for August delivery on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) traded comfortably above crucial levels of Rs 49,000 per 10 gm on July 8, while profit booking hit D-Street as markets snapped its five-day winning streak.

International gold prices breached $1,800 an ounce for the first time since 2011 as mounting fears over the fast global spread of the coronavirus sent investors scurrying for safe havens, Reuters reported.

The Sensex fell 345 points to 36,329 and the Nifty failed to hold on to 10,800 levels but managed to close above 10,700 on July 8.

Market participants said this breather by the equity market was expected because the Nifty has already rallied nearly 4 percent so far in July.

Most technical analysts had been cautioning investors about a possible resistance near its 200-Days Moving Average (DMA), which is near 10,885 on the daily charts. The index hit an intra-day high of 10,847 before it reversed the trend for the day.

Now, a breakout above 10,900 is likely to place bulls in control again or a breakdown below 10,500 could fuel further selling pressure, experts told Moneycontrol.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities, said that below 10,670, Nifty would fall to 10,600 or 10,550 levels. “On the upside, till the market doesn't cross 10,900, we would witness selling pressure. Buying is advisable between 10,600 and 10,550. Keep a final stop loss at 10,450 for the same."

Analysts told Moneycontrol that is neither a buy nor a sell kind of market. They advise investors to avoid taking aggressive or leverage bets at current levels. After rallying nearly 4 percent, the indecisive candle on July 7 gave traders an indication that the market rally may be losing momentum.

The Nifty has formed a bearish candle on the daily charts. The good news is that it is still trading above its five-days Exponential Moving Average (EMA) placed at 10,668 levels, which should provide some comfort to the bulls.

Thursday’s (July 9) session, which also marks weekly expiry, will be an important trading day for the market. Small and midcaps performed largely in line with benchmark indices, but experts feel that money-making opportunities will be available in individual stocks.

The Nifty has now approached its resistance zone of 10,800-11,000, which coincides with its ‘200 DMA’. In the last hour of trade on July 8, the index witnessed a strong bout of profit booking and the Bank Nifty too shed all the day’s gains from its resistance zone.

“Near important resistances, such bouts of profit booking are expected. We have been advising clients to avoid aggressive positions,” Ruchit Jain, Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking, told Moneycontrol.

However, he was quick to add that there are no signs of a trend reversal as of now and the next two-to-three sessions would be important to determine the near term trend.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.