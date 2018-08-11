App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 02:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold glitters on jewelers buying, silver tops Rs 39,000 mark

Traders said increased buying by local jewellers to meet festive season demand at domestic spot market led to the recovery in gold prices but a weak trend overseas squeezed the gain.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices rebounded by Rs 180 to Rs 30,700 per 10 grams at the bullion market today on emergence of brisk buying by local jewelers even as the metal weakened overseas. Silver also recaptured the Rs 39,000 mark per kg by gaining Rs 105 due to increased off take by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said increased buying by local jewellers to meet festive season demand at domestic spot market led to the recovery in gold prices but a weak trend overseas squeezed the gain.

Globally, gold fell 0.07 percent to $1,211.20 an ounce and silver by 0.94 percent to $15.28 an ounce in New York in yesterday's trade.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 percent purity climbed by Rs 180 each to Rs 30,700 and Rs 30,550 per 10 grams, respectively. The metal had lost Rs 65 in the previous three sessions.

Sovereign, however, remained steady at Rs 24,600 per piece of eight grams in scattered deals.

In line with the overall trend, silver ready also recovered by Rs 105 to Rs 39,000 per kg, while weekly based delivery shed Rs 35 to Rs 37,965 per kg.

Silver coins spurted by Rs 1,000 to Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 02:50 pm

tags #Commodities #gold and silver

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.