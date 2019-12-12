Gold gains Rs 138 to Rs 37,930 per 10 gram, silver gains Rs 430 to Rs 43,730 per kg

Gold rates gained Rs 138 to Rs 37,930 per 10 gram in Mumbai's bullion market after North Korea issued a threat to respond to any corresponding measures that the Trump administration imposed on it, and the US Federal Reserve having kept interest rates unchanged yesterday.

The rate of 10 grams, 22-carat gold in Mumbai was at Rs 34,744 plus 3 percent GST, while that of 10 grams, 24-carat gold was Rs 37,930 plus GST. The price for 10 gram, 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 28,448 plus GST in the retail market.

Silver prices gained Rs 430 to 43,730 per kg from its closing on December 11.

The gold/silver ratio, which is the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold, currently stands at 86.73 to 1.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 37,879 and an intraday low of Rs 37,631 on MCX. For the February series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 36,098 and a high of Rs 40,806.

Gold futures for delivery in February rose Rs 160, or 0.42 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 37,859 per 10 gram in evening trade in a business turnover of 15,950 lots. Gold contracts for April delivery gained Rs 134, or 0.35 percent, at Rs 37,918 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,598 lots.

The value of the February contract traded so far is Rs 2,774.64 crore and April contracts saw a value of Rs 97.54 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for January was up Rs 152, or 0.40 percent at Rs 37,845 in a business turnover of 9,011 lots.

Axis Securities advised its clients to buy February gold at Rs 37,780 per 10 gram with stoploss at Rs 37,650 and a target of Rs 38,000.

MCX Gold has support at Rs 37,610-37,520, whereas resistance is at Rs 37,830-37,950. Sideways to positive movement is expected for the day. Price sustainability above immediate resistance at Rs 37,830 will give further momentum toward next resistance level at Rs 37,950, according to Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm said spot gold has a key support at $1,450 whereas resistance remains at $1,490.