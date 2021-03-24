 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold gains on lower US yields even as dollar holds firm

Reuters
Mar 30, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST

Gold prices rose on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields held close to one-week low, with bullion shrugging off strength in the dollar following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's reassurance that inflation would not spiral out of control.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,731.75 per ounce by 0300 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,732.70 per ounce.

"Gold looks to have found some buyers in early Asia, but it is just investors buying the dip ... If yields keep falling, that should be supportive for gold," said OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

Treasury yields slipped to the lowest since March 16, while the dollar jumped above a two-week high after Powell told U.S lawmakers on Tuesday he expected inflation to rise over the year but it would be "neither particularly large nor persistent."