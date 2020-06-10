App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 08:55 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold gains as equity rally pauses ahead of Fed verdict

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,715.43 per ounce, as of 0248 GMT, after posting its best day in a month on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures also edged up 0.1% to $1,723.60.

Reuters

Gold extended gains on Wednesday as global equity markets eased after a recent rally, while U.S. Treasury yields dropped ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve's meeting that is expected to shed light on the state of the economy and further stimulus.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,715.43 per ounce, as of 0248 GMT, after posting its best day in a month on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures also edged up 0.1% to $1,723.60.

"We are seeing a fairly clear risk-off sort of dynamic in the markets and I think that's been supportive for gold as yields have fallen against that narrative over the past 24 hours," said DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

Close

Asian equities slipped after most U.S. stocks pared gains made during their recent rally, which also pushed U.S. Treasury yields lower.

related news

Investors adopted a cautious stance and are awaiting the Fed's monetary policy statement due at 1800 GMT, followed by a press conference from Chairman Jerome Powell.

U.S. central bankers will also publish their first economic projections since the pandemic set off a recession in February.

"Gold traders would be looking to clues from the Fed as to the reality of a V-shaped economic recovery or whether stock market investors have gone ahead of themselves in assuming a V-shaped recovery," Phillip Futures said in a note.

"If the Fed paints a picture that is negative for Wall Street, demand would shift back into gold."

The Fed has slashed interest rates near zero and rolled out a raft of stimulus measures to limit the economic damage from COVID-19.

Lower interest rates and widespread stimulus tend to boost demand for bullion, which is often seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

In other metals, silver gained 0.6% to $17.69 an ounce, palladium climbed 1.2% to $1,964.20, and platinum edged 0.1% higher to $838.22.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 08:51 am

tags #Commodities #Federal Reserve #Gold #Spot gold

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Panacea joins hands with Ireland's Refana to develop COVID-19 vaccine by early next year

Panacea joins hands with Ireland's Refana to develop COVID-19 vaccine by early next year

Real estate woes | Private equity investment in sector plummets 93% in 2020

Real estate woes | Private equity investment in sector plummets 93% in 2020

Crypto business takes off but industry still waiting for regulations  

Crypto business takes off but industry still waiting for regulations  

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.