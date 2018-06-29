App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 11:32 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold gains as dollar dips, but set for worst month since November 2016

Spot gold was 0.2 percent higher at $1,250.90 an ounce, as of 0502 GMT. On Thursday, it touched $1,245.32, its lowest since December 13, 2017.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Gold rose early Friday after slipping to a more than six-month low in the previous session, as the dollar retreated from recent highs amid a rising euro, but the yellow metal was on track for its worst month since November 2016.

Spot gold was 0.2 percent higher at $1,250.90 an ounce, as of 0502 GMT. On Thursday, it touched $1,245.32, its lowest since December 13, 2017.

"We've seen a pop up in euro which put a bit of pressure on dollar, so gold is being bought. I don't think it is going to be long lived. Europe will come in and sell and dollar is probably still firm," a Hong Kong-based trader said.

The yellow metal was on track for its third straight weekly decline, having slipped 1.4 percent so far this week. Spot gold was down about 3.6 percent for the month, heading towards its worst monthly loss since Nov. 2016.

related news

US gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,252.50 an ounce.

The euro jumped more than a half cent on Friday after European Union leaders reached an agreement on migration, a thorny issue that has threatened EU unity and the fate of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

A stronger euro potentially boosts demand for gold by making dollar-priced bullion cheaper for European investors.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was down 0.6 percent at 94.803, after having risen to about one-year high on Thursday. But, the index was still up 5.4 percent this quarter, supported mainly by rising US interest rates and an improving US economy.

The dollar is strong, so we expect gold prices to head down, said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.

"Gold is weak now and people are not looking to invest at this point of time."

The US economy slowed more than previously estimated in the first quarter amid the weakest consumer spending in nearly five years, but growth appears to have since regained momentum on the back of a robust labor market and tax cuts.

However, St. Louis Fed president James Bullard on Thursday said tight US labor markets could bring unemployment rates for blacks and Hispanics more in line with that of whites, another reason for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates.

In other precious metals, spot silver gained about 1 percent at $16.10 an ounce. It was heading for its biggest weekly decline since the week-ending April 27.

Palladium rose 0.1 percent to $946 an ounce.

Platinum was nearly unchanged at $847.90 per ounce. It hit its lowest since Jan. 2016 at $837.30 earlier in the session. It was down so far 9 percent this quarter, its worst since the quarter-ending Dec. 2016.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 11:26 am

tags #Commodities #Current Affairs #Economy #India #markets

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.