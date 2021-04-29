MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Gold gains after US Fed maintains accommodative stance

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,784.94 per ounce by 0101 GMT, having dipped to $1,762 in the previous session, its lowest since April 16. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,784.50 per ounce.

Reuters
April 29, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

Gold prices rose on Thursday bolstered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to maintain easy monetary policy to aid economic recovery, while a weaker dollar provided further support.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,784.94 per ounce by 0101 GMT, having dipped to $1,762 in the previous session, its lowest since April 16. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,784.50 per ounce.

* The dollar index edged 0.1% lower against its rivals, boosting gold's appeal for other currency holders.

* The Federal Reserve held interest rates and its bond-buying program steady on Wednesday after its two-day policy meet despite taking a rosier view of the U.S. economic recovery.

Close

Related stories

* Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said the coming price increases would almost surely be of a passing nature, and not present the sort of persistent problem that would force the central bank to begin raising interest rates sooner than expected.

* U.S. President Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping $1.8 trillion package for families and education in his first speech to Congress.

* Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks because it is viewed as a hedge against inflation.

* Meanwhile, the U.S. trade deficit in goods jumped to a record high in March, suggesting trade was a drag on economic growth in the first quarter, but that was likely offset by robust domestic demand amid massive government aid.

* Autocatalyst metal palladium edged up 0.3% to $2,936.10 per ounce, having scaled an all-time peak of $2,962.50 on Tuesday.

* Silver gained 0.6% to $26.34 per ounce. Platinum was up 0.3% at $1,222.93.
Reuters
TAGS: #Commodities #Federal Reserve #Gold #interest rates #US Fed
first published: Apr 29, 2021 07:19 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.