you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures weaken to Rs 32,999 per 10 gram

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded lower by Rs 46, or 0.14 per cent, at Rs 32,999 per 10 gram with a business turnover of 17,340 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Gold prices fell by Rs 46 to Rs 32,999 per 10 gram in futures trade on Monday as speculators reduced exposure amid a negative trend at the spot markets.



Gold contracts for October delivery also fell by Rs 61, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 33,158 per 10 gram in 2,601 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in gold prices in futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold traded 0.20 per cent lower at USD 1,341.80 per ounce in New York.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #Commodities

