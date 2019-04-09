Gold futures weaken to Rs 32,159 per 10 gm

Gold prices fell by Rs 27 to Rs 32,159 per 10 gram in futures trade on Tuesday as speculators reduced exposure despite a firm trend in the precious metal overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in June contracts traded lower by Rs 27, or 0.08 percent, to Rs 32,159 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 15,022 lots.

The precious metal was trending at an intra-day low of Rs 32,300 around 10:54 am.

The gold for delivery in far-month August, too, fell sharply by Rs 12, or 0.04 percent, to Rs 32,320 per 10 gram in 3,222 lots.

Marketmen said, the fall in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants in domestic market.

Globally, however, the gold was trading a shade higher by 0.05 percent at USD 1,297.70 an ounce in Singapore.