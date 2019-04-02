Gold futures weaken to Rs 31,760 per 10 gram

Gold prices fell by Rs 82 to Rs 31,760 per 10 gram in futures trade on Tuesday as speculators reduced exposure despite a firm trend in the precious metal in overseas market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in June traded lower by Rs 82, or 0.26 percent, at Rs 31,760 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 15,453 lots.

The gold for delivery in far-month August also fell sharply by Rs 60, or 0.19 percent, to Rs 31,870 per 10 gram in 3,222 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in gold prices in futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants in the domestic markets.

Globally, gold was trading lower by 0.12 percent at USD 1,286.91 an ounce in Singapore.