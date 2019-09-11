Gold futures weaken on spot demand

Gold for delivery in October was trading lower by Rs 61, or 0.16 percent, to Rs 38,192 per 10 gram in a business volume of 3,249 lots.
Gold futures traded lower by Rs 61 to Rs 38,192 per 10 gram on Wednesday due to profit-booking by participants on low demand.
Analysts said, the fall in gold futures was mostly attributed to profit-booking by participants at the domestic market.
Globally, however, gold prices rose 0.16 percent to USD 1,501.60 an ounce in New York.
First Published on Sep 11, 2019 02:23 pm