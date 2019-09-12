Gold futures weaken on low demand

Gold futures traded lower by Rs 129 to Rs 37,845 per 10 gram on Thursday due to profit-booking by participants on low demand.

Gold for delivery in October was trading lower by Rs 129, or 0.34 percent, to Rs 37,845 per 10 gram in a business volume of 3,447 lots.

Analysts said, the fall in gold futures was mostly attributed to profit-booking by participants at the domestic market.