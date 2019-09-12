App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 12:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures weaken on low demand

Gold for delivery in October was trading lower by Rs 129, or 0.34 percent, to Rs 37,845 per 10 gram in a business volume of 3,447 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold futures traded lower by Rs 129 to Rs 37,845 per 10 gram on Thursday due to profit-booking by participants on low demand.

Analysts said, the fall in gold futures was mostly attributed to profit-booking by participants at the domestic market.

Analysts said, the fall in gold futures was mostly attributed to profit-booking by participants at the domestic market.

Globally, however, gold prices rose 0.04 percent to USD 1,503.80 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 12:40 pm

