Gold futures weaken by Rs 41 per 10 gram

Gold prices were down by Rs 41 to Rs 31,975 per 10 gram in futures trade Thursday as speculators reduced exposure despite a firm trend in the precious metal overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April traded lower by Rs 41, or 0.13 percent, at Rs 31,975 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 4,663 lots.

The gold for delivery in June also fell by Rs 48, or 0.15 percent, to Rs 32,227 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 172 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, however, gold was trading 0.08 percent higher at USD 1,310.91 an ounce in Singapore.