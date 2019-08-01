Gold futures weaken 0.52% on global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts was trading down by Rs 181, or 0.52 per cent, to Rs 34,336 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 5,268 lots.
Gold prices fell 0.52 per cent to Rs 34,336 per 10 gram in futures trade Thursday amid profit-booking by speculators on weak trend overseas.
Similarly, the metal for delivery in October contracts shed Rs 299, or 0.84 per cent, to Rs 35,120 per 10 gram in 20,815 lots.
Analysts attributed the fall in prices in domestic markets to trimming of positions by participants.Meanwhile, gold futures were trading lower by 1.37 per cent to USD 1,418.10 an ounce in New York.