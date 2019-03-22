Gold futures up Rs 91 on global cues

Gold prices rose by Rs 91 to Rs 31,910 per 10 gram in futures trade Friday as speculators widened their bets, tracking a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April was trading higher by Rs 91, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 31,910 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 7,881 lots.

Similarly, the delivery for far-month June for the yellow metal was up by Rs 106, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 32,150 per 10 gram with a business volume of 11,825 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants on positive cues from the global market, mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here.

Globally, gold rose 0.94 per cent to trade at USD 1,312.75 an ounce in Singapore.