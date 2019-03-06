App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 01:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures up Rs 208 as participants create position

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April was trading higher by Rs 208, or 0.65 percent, to Rs Rs 32,291 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 475 lots.

Gold prices were up by Rs 208 to Rs 32,291 per 10 gram in futures trade Wednesday as speculators raised their bets amid positive global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April was trading higher by Rs 208, or 0.65 percent, to Rs Rs 32,291 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 475 lots.

The yellow metal for delivery in far-month June gained Rs 173, or 0.52 percent, to Rs 32,489 per 10 gram in 5,251 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in gold prices at futures trade to raising of bets by participants in sync with a positive trend in global markets.

Meanwhile, gold was trading 0.41 percent higher at USD 1,290.05 an ounce in Singapore.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 01:33 pm

tags #Commodities #gold and silver #GRAM #MCX #Multi Commodity Exchange

