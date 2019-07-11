App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 01:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures up on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts traded higher by Rs 197, or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 35,036 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 18,207 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices rose 0.57 per cent to Rs 35,036 per 10 gram in futures trade Thursday as speculators built up fresh positions in domestic markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts traded higher by Rs 197, or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 35,036 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 18,207 lots.

Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built up by the participants. However, a weak trend overseas limited the gains in gold futures.

Close
Globally, the precious metal prices fell 0.84 per cent at USD 1,424.30 an ounce in New York.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #Commodities

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.