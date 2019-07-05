Gold futures up on spot demand

Gold prices rose 0.04 per cent to Rs 34,230 per 10 gram in futures trade Friday as speculators built up fresh positions in domestic markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts traded higher by Rs 13, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 34,230 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,978 lots.

Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built up by the participants. However, a weak trend overseas limited the gains in gold futures.