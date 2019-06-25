App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures up on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts traded higher by Rs 306, or 0.89 per cent, to Rs 34,747 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 19,575 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Gold prices rose by Rs 306 to Rs 34,747 per 10 gram in futures trade on Tuesday as participants created fresh positions tracking a firm trend overseas.

The gold for delivery in October contracts, too, rose by Rs 308, or 0.89 per cent, to Rs 34,968 per 10 gram in 5,008 lots.

Marketmen said, the rise in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to widening of positions by participants in domestic markets.

Globally, the gold was trading a shade higher by 1.03 per cent at USD 1,432.80 an ounce in Singapore.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 12:48 pm

