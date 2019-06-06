App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures up on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold to be delivered in August contracts rose by Rs 50, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 32,730 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,381 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gold prices rose by Rs 50 to Rs 32,730 per 10 gram in futures trade on Thursday due to rise in domestic demand, though a weak trend overseas capped the gains.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold to be delivered in August contracts rose by Rs 50, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 32,730 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,381 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants influenced gold prices at futures trade but a weak trend overseas capped the gains.

Close
Globally, spot gold fell 0.22 per cent to USD 1,336.50 an ounce in New York.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #Commodities

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.