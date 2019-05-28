Gold futures up on spot demand

Gold prices rose 0.06 percent to Rs 31,631 per 10 gram in futures trade Tuesday as speculators built up fresh positions in domestic markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in June contracts traded higher by Rs 18, or 0.06 percent, to Rs 31,631 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 4,954 lots.

Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built up by the participants. However, a weak trend overseas limited the gains in gold futures.

Globally, the precious metal prices fell 0.11 percent at USD 1,287.80 an ounce in New York.