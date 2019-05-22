Gold futures up on spot demand

Gold prices rose 0.03 per cent to Rs 31,425 per 10 gram in futures trade on Wednesday as speculators built up fresh positions in domestic markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in June contracts traded higher by Rs 9, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 31,425 per 10 gram, in a business turnover of 7,044 lots.

Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built up by the participants. However, a weak trend overseas limited the gains in gold futures.

Globally, gold fell 0.03 per cent at USD 1,272.80 an ounce in New York.