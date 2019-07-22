Gold futures up on spot demand

Gold prices rose 0.23 per cent to Rs 35,118 per 10 gram in futures trade Monday as speculators built up fresh positions in domestic markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts traded higher by Rs 82, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 35,118 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,824 lots.

Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built up by the participants.

Globally, gold fell 0.04 per cent at USD 1,427.20 an ounce in New York.