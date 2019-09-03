Gold futures up on positive cues

Gold prices rose 0.07 percent to Rs 39,115 per 10 gram in futures trade on Tuesday as speculators widened their bets, tracking a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery for October contracts traded higher by Rs 28, or 0.07 percent, to Rs 39,115 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,690 lots.

The yellow metal contracts for the December delivery, however, traded lower by Rs 17, or 0.04 percent, to Rs 39,570 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 172.

Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built up by the participants taking positive cues from global markets.