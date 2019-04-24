Gold futures up on higher demand

Gold prices rose by Rs 32 to Rs 31,594 per 10 gram in futures trade Wednesday as participants created fresh positions on spot demand. However, equity gains and strengthening dollar capped the gains in the precious metal.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for delivery in June traded higher by Rs 32, or 0.1 per cent, at Rs 31,594 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,843 lots.

The gold for delivery in August also rose by Rs 15, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 31,740 per 10 gram in 3,089 lots.

Market analysts said the rise in gold prices at the futures trade was mostly due to widening of positions by participants in the domestic markets.

Globally, gold was trading higher by 0.23 per cent at USD 1,272.28 an ounce in Singapore.