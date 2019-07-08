Gold futures up on global cues, spot demand

Gold prices rose 0.38 percent to Rs 34,818 per 10 gram in futures trade Monday as speculators widened their bets, tracking a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts traded higher by Rs 235, or 0.38 percent, to Rs 34,818 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,465 lots.

Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built up by the participants taking positive cues from global markets.