Gold futures up on global cues, spot demand

Gold prices rose 0.62 per cent to Rs 35,132 per 10 gram in futures trade Friday as speculators widened their bets, tracking a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts traded higher by Rs 216, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 35,132 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,459 lots.

The yellow metal contracts for October delivery also traded higher by Rs 232, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 35,865 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 21,530 lots.

Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built up by the participants taking positive cues from global markets.