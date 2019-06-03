App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures surge Rs 157 on firm global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 157, or 0.49 percent, at Rs 32,255 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 251 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Gold prices went up by Rs 157 to Rs 32,255 per 10 gram in futures trade Monday as speculators widened their bets, tracking a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 157, or 0.49 percent, at Rs 32,255 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 251 lots.

Similarly, gold for August traded higher by Rs 108, or 0.33 percent, at Rs 32,374 per 10 gram with a business volume of 15,270 lots.

Analysts said built up of positions by participants on positive cues from global market raised demand for the precious metal as a safe haven and pushed up gold prices at futures trade here.

Globally, gold rose 0.55 percent to trade at USD 1,318.30 an ounce in New York.
