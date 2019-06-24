App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures surge on spot demand

Gold to be delivered by August was trading higher by Rs 180, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 34,347 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 18,493 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices rose 0.53 per cent to Rs 34,347 per 10 gram in futures trade Monday as traders raised bets amid positive cues from domestic market.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in September contracts also gained Rs 194, or 0.56 per cent, to Rs 34,550 per 10 gram in 4,699 lots.

Close

Analysts attributed the rise in the precious metal to widening of positions by participants in line with a firm trend at the domestic market.

Meanwhile, gold was trading a shade lower by 0.18 per cent at USD 1,282.54 an ounce in Singapore.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 01:12 pm

tags #Commodities

