Gold futures surge on fresh bets

Gold prices edged up by Rs 331 to Rs 33,290 per 10 gram at futures trade on Friday on firm demand by local jewellers at the spot markets in tandem with positive global sentiments.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold to be delivered in June contracts was up by Rs 331, or 1 per cent, to trade at Rs 33,290 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 18,187 lots.

According to analysts, raising of bets by speculators at current levels mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here, along with strong trends overseas.