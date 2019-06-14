App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures surge on fresh bets

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold to be delivered in June contracts was up by Rs 331, or 1 per cent, to trade at Rs 33,290 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 18,187 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Gold prices edged up by Rs 331 to Rs 33,290 per 10 gram at futures trade on Friday on firm demand by local jewellers at the spot markets in tandem with positive global sentiments.

According to analysts, raising of bets by speculators at current levels mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here, along with strong trends overseas.

Globally, gold was trading 1.01 per cent up at USD 1,357.30 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 12:51 pm

