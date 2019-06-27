App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures slip on weak global trend

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts traded lower by Rs 254, or 0.74 per cent, at Rs 34,133 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 17,851 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices fell by Rs 254 to Rs 34,133 per 10 gram in futures trade on Thursday as speculators reduced exposure on the back of weakening global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts traded lower by Rs 254, or 0.74 per cent, at Rs 34,133 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 17,851 lots.

Gold for delivery in October contracts fell by Rs 277, or 0.8 per cent, to Rs 34,318 per 10 gram in 5,314 lots.

Close

Marketmen said the fall in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold was trading lower by 0.54 per cent at USD 1,407.70 an ounce in New York.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 01:47 pm

tags #Commodities

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.